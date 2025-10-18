Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA candidate Seema Singh's nomination papers rejected

Singh, a former Bhojpuri actress, had been named by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) as its candidate from Marhoura seat in Saran district, where her nomination papers got rejected during scrutiny on "technical grounds".
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 16:16 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 16:16 IST
