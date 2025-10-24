<p>Hajipur: BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/j-p-nadda">J P Nadda</a> on Friday alleged that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc wants to form the next government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> “with the help of votes of infiltrators”.</p><p>Addressing a meet of intellectuals in Vaishali district, Nadda also said that now the opposition parties were not talking about 'vote chori' allegations, after the Election Commission sought affidavits to support the charges.</p><p>“The opposition had objected to the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar… because they want to form a government on the basis of votes of infiltrators. The NDA-led government will never allow that to happen... They (the opposition) stand totally exposed now, as they have no evidence to back their claims,” he asserted.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | VIP as MY-BAAP? Lalu Yadav's EBC outreach signals shift.<p>Nadda slammed the RJD and said the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle Raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).</p><p>The BJP chief claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made Bihar free from 'jungle raj' in the last 20 years.</p><p>“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, people of Bihar are witnessing growth. Bihar is continuously developing,” he said.</p><p>“Unfortunately, a period came in Bihar before 2005 in which there was complete anarchy... Law and order had collapsed and along with that, a kidnapping industry started growing. I have been an eyewitness to that,” Nadda claimed.</p><p>He alleged that kidnappings and murders of doctors, businessmen and lawyers were common back then.</p><p>“The most unfortunate thing is that the negotiations for ransoms used to take place at the then chief minister's residence,” the BJP president claimed.</p><p>Slamming RJD leader and Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav, Nadda said he talks a lot about migration but “forgets that his father had said that Biharis go outside wearing a ‘gamcha’ (a traditional cotton towel) and return wearing a tie and suit”.</p><p>Nadda said the NDA government has done a lot for the state in recent years, including substantially increasing the rail budget for Bihar.</p><p>Under the recently launched Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme in Bihar, around Rs 10,000 was credited to the bank accounts of nearly 75 lakh women.</p><p>“This is a significant step towards empowerment and self-employment of women,” Nadda said.</p><p>“Besides, 10 airports are being constructed in Bihar, which will increase exports from the state... Also, the Makhana Board established by the Centre will increase farmers' income. The Youth Commission set up by the chief minister will change the lives of youngsters," he asserted.</p>