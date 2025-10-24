Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Opposition parties want to form government with help of infiltrators: J P Nadda

Nadda slammed the RJD and said the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungle Raj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 17:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 17:59 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJ P NaddaBiharRJDNDAI.N.D.I.ABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us