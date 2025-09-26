Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap floats new outfit 'Jan Shakti Janata Dal' ahead of polls

The former state minister shared on X a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 09:50 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 09:50 IST
