<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rjd">RJD </a>president Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the party, on Friday announced that he has floated a new outfit for "a long battle" in Bihar.</p>.<p>The former state minister took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a poster of the ‘Jan Shakti Janata Dal’, with himself as the "national president" and a "blackboard" as its poll symbol.</p>.<p>PTI citing a cources in the Election Commission said they were so far not aware of the party getting registered and allotted a symbol.</p><p>In August, Yadav had claimed that a coalition of five little-known parties has come into being under his leadership. Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year. </p>.<p>Recently, Lalu Pradasd Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya turned rebel and unfollowed her father and brothers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav and sister Misa Bharti (who is a Lok Sabha member) on social media, following a dispute within the family over Tejashwi’s confidant Sanjay Yadav, who is also a Rajya Sabha member.</p><p>It was believed that Rohini wanted to contest the upcoming Assembly elections but was given a cold shoulder by Tejashwi. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>