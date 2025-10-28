Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Tej Pratap Yadav is down, but not out

Expelled from the RJD as well as family, the elder son of Lalu-Rabri is locked in a multi-cornered contest in Mahua.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 06:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 06:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDLalu Prasad YadavTejashwi YadavTej Pratap YadavTej PratapBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us