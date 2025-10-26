<p>Patna: Opposition Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asserted that if Mahagatbandhan, the Hindi avtaar of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, comes to power in Bihar, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be repealed.</p><p>“If we are voted to power, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin,” said Tejashwi, while addressing a public rally in Muslim-dominated Katihar and Kishanganj. He recalled how Lalu Prasad always stood for minorities “unlike Nitish Kumar, who supports the RSS and the BJP and helps spread communal hatred in the State as well as in the country.”</p><p>The RJD leader said those who were abusing the minority community in no uncertain terms, calling them ‘infiltrators’ and saying they don’t need their votes, are asking me whether there will be a Muslim Dy CM or not in my Cabinet.</p><p>"The BJP is jealous that we have announced an extremely backward class (EBC) leader Mukesh Sahani as our Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate. The same BJP is also worried whether the Muslims, who comprise around 18 per cent of the population, will have a Dy CM from their community or not."</p><p>“Waqt aayega, toh woh bhi ho jayega (If a time such comes, it will also happen)," said Tejashwi, dropping ample hints about the possibility of two Dy CMs, if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was voted to power.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Allowance hike, pension, insurance for panchayat representatives if I.N.D.I.A. bloc wins polls, says Tejashwi Yadav.<p>Tejashwi’ s statement on Waqf Act drew BJP’s ire which questioned whether a state CM can alter a Central law. Notably, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, passed by Parliament in April this year has been opposed by the INDIA bloc leaders saying it infringes on community rights. However, the NDA has defended it saying the Act has empowered backward Muslims and women.</p><p><strong>SOPs for panchayat representatives</strong></p><p>Tejashwi also vowed to double the allowances of the representatives of Bihar’s Panchayat Raj system. “The monthly allowances of the representatives of the Panchayati Raj system will be doubled. We will substantially increase the margin money of PDS (public distribution system) distributors too,” he added.</p><p>Doling out more sops for other social groups, Tejashwi said his regime would provide Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans to barbers, carpenters and those in the pottery business.</p><p>A couple of days back, Tejashwi had announced to hike the salary of Jeevika Didis to Rs 30,000, besides insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for each of them. He also announced to make all the contractual government employees permanent if voted to power.</p>