<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bisfi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bisfi, constituency number 35, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bisfi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bisfi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bisfi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bisfi was won by Haribhushan Thakur (BJP) by a margin of 10,241 votes. Haribhushan Thakur polled 86,574 votes while the nearest rival, Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD), secured 76,333 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bisfi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,975 votes. Faiyaz Ahmad defeated the nearest rival Manoj Kumar Yadav (RLSP) by a margin of 35,325 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>