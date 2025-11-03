<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bodh Gaya Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bodh Gaya, constituency number 229, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bodh Gaya polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bodh Gaya constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bodh Gaya in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bodh Gaya was won by Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD) by a margin of 4,708 votes. Kumar Sarvjeet polled 80,926 votes while the nearest rival, Hari Manjhi (BJP), secured 76,218 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bodh Gaya vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD) won the seat by securing 82,656 votes. Kumar Sarvjeet defeated the nearest rival Shyamdeo Paswan (BJP) by a margin of 30,473 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>