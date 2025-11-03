<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Buxar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Buxar, constituency number 200, is in the Buxar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Buxar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Buxar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Buxar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Buxar was won by Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (INC) by a margin of 3,892 votes. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari polled 59,417 votes while the nearest rival, Parshuram Chaubey (BJP), secured 55,525 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Buxar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (INC) won the seat by securing 66,527 votes. Sanjay Kumar Tiwari defeated the nearest rival Pradeep Dubey (BJP) by a margin of 10,181 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>