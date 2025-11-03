<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Chainpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Chainpur, constituency number 206, is in the Kaimur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Chainpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Chainpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Chainpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Chainpur was won by Mohd Zama Khan (BSP) by a margin of 24,294 votes. Mohd Zama Khan polled 95,245 votes while the nearest rival, Brij Kishor Bind (BJP), secured 70,951 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Chainpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Brij Kishor Bind (BJP) won the seat by securing 58,913 votes. Brij Kishor Bind defeated the nearest rival Mohammad Zama Khan (BSP) by a margin of 671 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>