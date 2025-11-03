<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Cheria-Bariarpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Cheria-Bariarpur, constituency number 141, is in the Begusarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Cheria-Bariarpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Cheria-Bariarpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Cheria-Bariarpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Cheria-Bariarpur was won by Raj Banshi Mahto (RJD) by a margin of 40,897 votes. Raj Banshi Mahto polled 68,635 votes while the nearest rival, Manju Verma (JD(U)), secured 27,738 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Cheria-Bariarpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Manju Verma (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 69,795 votes. Manju Verma defeated the nearest rival Anil Kumar Chaudhary (LJP) by a margin of 29,736 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>