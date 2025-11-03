<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Danapur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Danapur, constituency number 186, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Danapur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Danapur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Danapur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Danapur was won by Ritlal Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 15,924 votes. Ritlal Yadav polled 89,895 votes while the nearest rival, Asha Devi Yadav (BJP), secured 73,971 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Danapur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Asha Devi (BJP) won the seat by securing 72,192 votes. Asha Devi defeated the nearest rival Raj Kishor Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 5,209 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>