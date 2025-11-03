<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Darauli Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Darauli, constituency number 107, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Darauli polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Darauli constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Darauli in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Darauli was won by Satyadeo Ram (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 12,119 votes. Satyadeo Ram polled 81,067 votes while the nearest rival, Ramayan Manjhi (BJP), secured 68,948 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Darauli vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Satyadeo Ram (CPI(ML)L) won the seat by securing 49,576 votes. Satyadeo Ram defeated the nearest rival Ramayan Manjhi (BJP) by a margin of 9,584 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>