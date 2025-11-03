<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Dehri Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Dehri, constituency number 212, is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Dehri polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Dehri constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Dehri in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Dehri was won by Fateh Bahadur Kushwaha (RJD) by a margin of 464 votes. Fateh Bahadur Kushwaha polled 64,567 votes while the nearest rival, Satyanarayan Yadav (BJP), secured 64,103 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Dehri vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Mohammad Iliyas Hussain (RJD) won the seat by securing 49,402 votes. Mohammad Iliyas Hussain defeated the nearest rival Jitendra Kumar (RLSP) by a margin of 3,898 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>