<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Digha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Digha, constituency number 181, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Digha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Digha constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Digha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Digha was won by Sanjeev Chaurasiya (BJP) by a margin of 46,073 votes. Sanjeev Chaurasiya polled 97,044 votes while the nearest rival, Shashi Yadav (CPI(ML)L), secured 50,971 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Digha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sanjeev Chaurasiya (BJP) won the seat by securing 92,671 votes. Sanjeev Chaurasiya defeated the nearest rival Rajeev Ranjan Prasad (JD(U)) by a margin of 24,779 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>