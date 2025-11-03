<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Dinara Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Dinara, constituency number 210, is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Dinara polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Dinara constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Dinara in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Dinara was won by Vijay Mandal (RJD) by a margin of 8,228 votes. Vijay Mandal polled 59,541 votes while the nearest rival, Rajendra Prasad Singh (LJP), secured 51,313 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Dinara vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Jai Kumar Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 64,699 votes. Jai Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Rajendra Prasad Singh (BJP) by a margin of 2,691 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>