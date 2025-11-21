Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Don't wish to come across as greedy by demanding Bihar deputy CM's post: Chirag Paswan

“I don’t wish to be seen as greedy by demanding the deputy CM’s post,” the Hajipur MP said.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
Valmiki NagarRamnagarNarkatiaganjBagahaLauriyaNautanChanpatiaBettiahSiktaRaxaulSugauliNarkatiyaHarsidhiGovindganjKesariaKalyanpurPipraMadhubanMotihariChiraiaDhakaSheoharRigaBathnahaPariharSursandBajpattiSitamarhiRunnisaidpurBelsandHarlakhiBenipattiKhajauliBabubarhiBisfiMadhubaniRajnagarJhanjharpurPhulparasLaukahaNirmaliPipraSupaulTriveniganjChhatapurNarpatganjRaniganjForbesganjArariaJokihatSiktiBahadurganjThakurganjKishanganjKochadhamanAmourBaisiKasbaBanmankhiRupauliDhamdahaPurniaKatiharKadwaBalrampurPranpurManihariBarariKorhaAlamnagarBihariganjSingheshwarMadhepuraSonbarshaSaharsaSimri BakhtiarpurMahishiKusheshwar AsthanGaura BauramBenipurAlinagarDarbhanga RuralDarbhangaHayaghatBahadurpurKeotiJaleGaighatAuraiMinapurBochahanSakraKurhaniMuzaffarpurKantiBarurajParooSahebganjBaikunthpurBarauliGopalganjKuchaikoteBhoreHathuaSiwanZiradeiDarauliRaghunathpurDaraundaBarhariaGoriakothiMaharajganjEkmaManjhiBaniapurTaraiyaMarhauraChapraGarkhaAmnourParsaSonpurHajipurLalganjVaishaliMahuaRaja PakarRaghopurMahnarPatepurKalyanpurWarisnagarSamastipurUjiarpurMorwaSarairanjanMohiuddinnagarBibhutipurRoseraHasanpurCheria-BariarpurBachhwaraTeghraMatihaniSahebpur KamalBegusaraiBakhriAlauliKhagariaBeldaurParbattaBihpurGopalpurPirpaintiKahalgaonBhagalpurSultanganjNathnagarAmarpurDhoraiyaBankaKatoriaBelharTarapurMungerJamalpurSuryagarhaLakhisaraiSheikhpuraBarbighaAsthawanBiharsharifRajgirIslampurHilsaNalandaHarnautMokamaBarhBakhtiarpurDighaBankipurKumhrarPatna SahibFatuhaDanapurManerPhulwariMasaurhiPaliganjBikramSandeshBarharaArrahAgiaonTarariJagdishpurShahpurBrahampurBuxarDumraonRajpurRamgarhMohaniaBhabuaChainpurChenariSasaramKargaharDinaraNokhaDehriKarakatArwalKurthaJehanabadGhosiMakhdumpurGohObraNabinagarKutumbaAurangabadRafiganjGuruaSherghatiImamganjBarachattiBodh GayaGaya TownTikariBelaganjAtriWazirganjRajauliHisuaNawadaGobindpurWarsaliganjSikandraJamuiJhajhaChakaiLoad More
Assembly Elections 2025 |
BIHAR
Published 21 November 2025, 08:59 IST
Indian PoliticsChirag PaswanBihar NewsBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us