<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Fatuha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Fatuha, constituency number 185, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Fatuha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Fatuha constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Fatuha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Fatuha was won by Rama Nand Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 19,370 votes. Rama Nand Yadav polled 85,769 votes while the nearest rival, Satyendra Kumar Singh (BJP), secured 66,399 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Fatuha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Rama Nand Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 77,210 votes. Rama Nand Yadav defeated the nearest rival Satyendra Kumar Singh (LJP) by a margin of 30,402 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>