<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Forbesganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Forbesganj, constituency number 48, is in the Araria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Forbesganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Forbesganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Forbesganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Forbesganj was won by Vidya Sagar Keshri (BJP) by a margin of 19,702 votes. Vidya Sagar Keshri polled 102,212 votes while the nearest rival, Zakir Hussain Khan (INC), secured 82,510 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Forbesganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vidya Sagar Keshri (BJP) won the seat by securing 85,929 votes. Vidya Sagar Keshri defeated the nearest rival Krityanand Biswas (RJD) by a margin of 25,238 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>