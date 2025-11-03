<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Gaya Town Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Gaya Town, constituency number 230, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Gaya Town polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Gaya Town constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Gaya Town in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Gaya Town was won by Prem Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 11,898 votes. Prem Kumar polled 66,932 votes while the nearest rival, Akhauri Onkar Nath (INC), secured 55,034 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Gaya Town vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Prem Kumar (BJP) won the seat by securing 66,891 votes. Prem Kumar defeated the nearest rival Priya Ranjan (INC) by a margin of 22,789 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>