<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Ghosi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Ghosi, constituency number 217, is in the Jehanabad district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Ghosi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Ghosi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Ghosi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Ghosi was won by Ram Bali Singh Yadav (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 17,333 votes. Ram Bali Singh Yadav polled 74,712 votes while the nearest rival, Rahul Kumar (JD(U)), secured 57,379 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Ghosi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 67,248 votes. Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma defeated the nearest rival Rahul Kumar (HAM(S)) by a margin of 21,625 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>