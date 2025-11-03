<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Gobindpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Gobindpur, constituency number 238, is in the Nawada district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Gobindpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Gobindpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Gobindpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Gobindpur was won by Mohammed Kamran (RJD) by a margin of 33,074 votes. Mohammed Kamran polled 79,557 votes while the nearest rival, Purnima Yadav (JD(U)), secured 46,483 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Gobindpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Purnima Yadav (INC) won the seat by securing 43,016 votes. Purnima Yadav defeated the nearest rival Fula Devi (BJP) by a margin of 4,399 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>