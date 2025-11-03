<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Goh Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Goh, constituency number 219, is in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Goh polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Goh constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Goh in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Goh was won by Bheem Kumar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 35,618 votes. Bheem Kumar Yadav polled 81,410 votes while the nearest rival, Manoj Kumar Sharma (BJP), secured 45,792 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Goh vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Manoj Kumar (BJP) won the seat by securing 53,615 votes. Manoj Kumar defeated the nearest rival Ranvijay Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 7,672 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>