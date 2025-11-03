<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Gopalpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Gopalpur, constituency number 153, is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Gopalpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Gopalpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Gopalpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Gopalpur was won by Narendra Kumar Niraj (JD(U)) by a margin of 24,461 votes. Narendra Kumar Niraj polled 75,533 votes while the nearest rival, Shailesh Kumar (RJD), secured 51,072 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Gopalpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Narendra Kumar Niraj (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 57,403 votes. Narendra Kumar Niraj defeated the nearest rival Anil Kumar Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 5,169 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>