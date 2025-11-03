<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Hilsa Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Hilsa, constituency number 175, is in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Hilsa polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Hilsa constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Hilsa in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Hilsa was won by Krishna Murari Sharan (JD(U)) by a margin of 12 votes. Krishna Murari Sharan polled 61,848 votes while the nearest rival, Shakti Singh Yadav (RJD), secured 61,836 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Hilsa vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shakti Singh Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 72,347 votes. Shakti Singh Yadav defeated the nearest rival Deepika Kumari (LJP) by a margin of 26,076 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>