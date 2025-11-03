<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Imamganj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Imamganj, constituency number 227, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Imamganj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Imamganj constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Imamganj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Imamganj was won by Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM(S)) by a margin of 16,034 votes. Jitan Ram Manjhi polled 78,762 votes while the nearest rival, Uday Narayan Choudhary (RJD), secured 62,728 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Imamganj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM(S)) won the seat by securing 79,389 votes. Jitan Ram Manjhi defeated the nearest rival Uday Narayan Choudhary (JD(U)) by a margin of 29,408 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>