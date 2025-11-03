<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Jagdishpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Jagdishpur, constituency number 197, is in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Jagdishpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Jagdishpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Jagdishpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Jagdishpur was won by Ram Vishnun Singh (RJD) by a margin of 22,107 votes. Ram Vishnun Singh polled 66,632 votes while the nearest rival, Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (LJP), secured 44,525 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Jagdishpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ram Vishun Singh (RJD) won the seat by securing 49,020 votes. Ram Vishun Singh defeated the nearest rival Rakesh Raushan (RLSP) by a margin of 10,195 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>