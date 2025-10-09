Menu
Jan Suraaj Party launches crowdfunding app to fight polls, says moved High Court over Rs 70,000cr graft case

Launching the Jan Suraaj Contribution app at a press conference here on Wednesday, the party’s national president, Uday Singh claimed that people are eager to contribute "to the rise" of the party.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 04:34 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 04:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharappPrashant KishorBihar Assembly Elections 2025jan suraaj

