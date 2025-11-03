<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Jehanabad Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Jehanabad, constituency number 216, is in the Jehanabad district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Jehanabad polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Jehanabad constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Jehanabad in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Jehanabad was won by Suday Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 33,902 votes. Suday Yadav polled 75,030 votes while the nearest rival, Krishannandan Prasad Verma (JD(U)), secured 41,128 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Jehanabad vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Mudrika Singh Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 76,458 votes. Mudrika Singh Yadav defeated the nearest rival Praveen Kumar (RLSP) by a margin of 30,321 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>