<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kalyanpur Constituency Details</h3><p>Kalyanpur, constituency number 16, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Kalyanpur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Kalyanpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Kalyanpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Kalyanpur was won by Manoj Kumar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 1,193 votes. Manoj Kumar Yadav polled 72,819 votes while the nearest rival, Sachindra Prasad Singh (BJP), secured 71,626 votes.</p><h3>How did Kalyanpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Sachindra Prasad Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 50,060 votes. Sachindra Prasad Singh defeated the nearest rival Razia Khatoon (JD-U) by a margin of 11,488 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>