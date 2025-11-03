<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kanti Constituency Details</h3><p>Kanti, constituency number 95, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Kanti polling and counting dates</h3><p>Kanti constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Kanti in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Kanti was won by Mohammad Israil Mansuri (RJD) by a margin of 10,314 votes. Mohammad Israil Mansuri polled 64,458 votes while the nearest rival, Ajit Kumar (IND), secured 54,144 votes.</p><h3>How did Kanti vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Ashok Kumar Choudhary (IND) won the seat by securing 58,111 votes. Ashok Kumar Choudhary defeated the nearest rival Ajit Kumar (HAM-S) by a margin of 9,275 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>