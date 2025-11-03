<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kargahar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kargahar, constituency number 209, is in the Rohtas district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kargahar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kargahar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kargahar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kargahar was won by Santosh Kumar Mishra (INC) by a margin of 4,083 votes. Santosh Kumar Mishra polled 47,321 votes while the nearest rival, Uday Pratap Singh (JD(U)), secured 55,680 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kargahar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Bashisht Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 57,018 votes. Bashisht Singh defeated the nearest rival Birendra Kumar Singh (RLSP) by a margin of 12,907 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>