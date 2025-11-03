<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kasba Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kasba, constituency number 58, is in the Purnia district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kasba polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kasba constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kasba in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kasba was won by Md Afaque Alam (INC) by a margin of 17,278 votes. Md Afaque Alam polled 77,410 votes while the nearest rival, Pradeep Kumar Das (LJP), secured 60,132 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kasba vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Md Afaque Alam (INC) won the seat by securing 81,633 votes. Md Afaque Alam defeated the nearest rival Pradip Kumar Das (BJP) by a margin of 1,794 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>