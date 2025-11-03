<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Keoti Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Keoti, constituency number 86, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Keoti polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Keoti constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Keoti in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Keoti was won by Murari Mohan Jha (BJP) by a margin of 5,126 votes. Murari Mohan Jha polled 76,372 votes while the nearest rival, Abdul Bari Siddiqui (RJD), secured 71,246 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Keoti vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Faraz Fatmi (RJD) won the seat by securing 68,601 votes. Faraz Fatmi defeated the nearest rival Ashok Kumar Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 7,830 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>