<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kesaria Constituency Details</h3><p>Kesaria, constituency number 15, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Kesaria polling and counting dates</h3><p>Kesaria constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Kesaria in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Kesaria was won by Shalini Mishra (JD-U) by a margin of 9,227 votes. Shalini Mishra polled 40,219 votes while the nearest rival, Santosh Kushwha (RJD), secured 30,992 votes.</p><h3>How did Kesaria vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Rajesh Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 62,902 votes. Rajesh Kumar defeated the nearest rival Rajendra Prasad Gupta (BJP) by a margin of 15,947 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>