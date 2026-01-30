Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to interact with 30 college students after presentation of Union Budget on February 1

During the course of Budget preparation, various inputs have been sought from the citizens, including youth, through various platforms, which will be reflected in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 15:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 15:50 IST
Business NewsUnion BudgetNirmala Sitharamanunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us