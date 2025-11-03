<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Kochadhaman Constituency Details</h3><p>Kochadhaman, constituency number 55, is in the Kishanganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Kochadhaman polling and counting dates</h3><p>Kochadhaman constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Kochadhaman in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Kochadhaman was won by Muhammad Izhar Asfi (AIMIM) by a margin of 36,143 votes. Muhammad Izhar Asfi polled 79,893 votes while the nearest rival, Mujahid Alam (JD-U), secured 43,750 votes.</p><h3>How did Kochadhaman vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Mujahid Alam (JD-U) won the seat by securing 55,929 votes. Mujahid Alam defeated the nearest rival Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM) by a margin of 18,843 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>