<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Kumhrar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Kumhrar, constituency number 183, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Kumhrar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Kumhrar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Kumhrar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Kumhrar was won by Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP) by a margin of 26,463 votes. Arun Kumar Sinha polled 81,400 votes while the nearest rival, Dharamendra Kumar (RJD), secured 54,937 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Kumhrar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP) won the seat by securing 87,792 votes. Arun Kumar Sinha defeated the nearest rival Aquil Haider (INC) by a margin of 37,275 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>