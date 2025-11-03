<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Lakhisarai Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Lakhisarai, constituency number 168, is in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Lakhisarai polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Lakhisarai constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Lakhisarai in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Lakhisarai was won by Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) by a margin of 10,483 votes. Vijay Kumar Sinha polled 74,212 votes while the nearest rival, Amaresh Kumar (INC), secured 63,729 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Lakhisarai vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) won the seat by securing 75,901 votes. Vijay Kumar Sinha defeated the nearest rival Ramanand Mandal (JD(U)) by a margin of 6,556 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>