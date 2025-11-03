<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Laukaha Constituency Details</h3><p>Laukaha, constituency number 40, is in the Madhubani district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Laukaha polling and counting dates</h3><p>Laukaha constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Laukaha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Laukaha was won by Bharat Bhushan Mandal (RJD) by a margin of 10,077 votes. Bharat Bhushan Mandal polled 78,523 votes while the nearest rival, Lakshmeshwar Ray (JD-U), secured 68,446 votes.</p><h3>How did Laukaha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Lakshmeshwar Roy (JD-U) won the seat by securing 79,971 votes. Lakshmeshwar Roy defeated the nearest rival Pramod Kumar Priyedarshi (BJP) by a margin of 23,833 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>