<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Lauriya Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Lauriya, constituency number 5, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Lauriya polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Lauriya constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Lauriya in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Lauriya was won by Vinay Bihari (BJP) by a margin of 29,004 votes. Vinay Bihari polled 77,927 votes while the nearest rival, Shambhu Tiwari (RJD), secured 48,923 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Lauriya vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vinay Bihari (BJP) won the seat by securing 57,351 votes. Vinay Bihari defeated the nearest rival Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (RJD) by a margin of 17,573 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>