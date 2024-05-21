Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi promised to change Bihar, only thing changed is Nitish's alliance: Congress

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details," he said, "It has been 10 years since the outgoing PM promised that his government would reopen the Motihari Sugar Mill during his 2014 campaign. He had explicitly stated that he would come back to Motihari, and drink chai made with sugar from the long-defunct mill. Maybe this is why he has not gone back in 10 years."

"Today, when he goes back to Motihari, the people will demand answers. More than 300 former mill workers are still waiting to receive their pending salaries and pensions. The closure of the mill has also triggered a steady decline in Motihari’s economy," Ramesh said.