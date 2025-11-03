<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Madhepura Constituency Details</h3><p>Madhepura, constituency number 73, is in the Madhepura district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Madhepura polling and counting dates</h3><p>Madhepura constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Madhepura in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Madhepura was won by Chandrashekhar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 15,072 votes. Chandrashekhar Yadav polled 79,839 votes while the nearest rival, Nikhil Mandal (JD-U), secured 64,767 votes.</p><h3>How did Madhepura vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Chandra Shekhar (RJD) won the seat by securing 90,974 votes. Chandra Shekhar defeated the nearest rival Vijay Kumar Bimal (BJP) by a margin of 37,642 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>