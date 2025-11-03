<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Madhuban Constituency Details</h3><p>Madhuban, constituency number 18, is in the Purvi Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Madhuban polling and counting dates</h3><p>Madhuban constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Madhuban in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Madhuban was won by Rana Randhir Singh (BJP) by a margin of 5,878 votes. Rana Randhir Singh polled 73,179 votes while the nearest rival, Madan Prasad (RJD), secured 67,301 votes.</p><h3>How did Madhuban vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Rana Randhir Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 61,054 votes. Rana Randhir Singh defeated the nearest rival Shivajee Rai (JD-U) by a margin of 16,222 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>