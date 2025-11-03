<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Makhdumpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Makhdumpur, constituency number 218, is in the Jehanabad district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Makhdumpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Makhdumpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Makhdumpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Makhdumpur was won by Satish Kumar (RJD) by a margin of 22,565 votes. Satish Kumar polled 71,571 votes while the nearest rival, Devendra Kumar (HAM(S)), secured 49,006 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Makhdumpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Subedar Das (RJD) won the seat by securing 66,631 votes. Subedar Das defeated the nearest rival Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM(S)) by a margin of 26,777 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>