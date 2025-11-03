<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Manjhi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Manjhi, constituency number 114, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Manjhi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Manjhi constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Manjhi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Manjhi was won by Satyendra Yadav (CPI(M)) by a margin of 25,386 votes. Satyendra Yadav polled 59,324 votes while the nearest rival, Rana Pratap Singh (IND), secured 33,938 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Manjhi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vijay Shanker Dubey (INC) won the seat by securing 29,558 votes. Vijay Shanker Dubey defeated the nearest rival Keshav Singh (LJP) by a margin of 8,866 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>