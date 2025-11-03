<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Masaurhi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Masaurhi, constituency number 189, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Masaurhi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Masaurhi constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Masaurhi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Masaurhi was won by Rekha Devi (RJD) by a margin of 32,227 votes. Rekha Devi polled 98,696 votes while the nearest rival, Nutan Paswan (JD(U)), secured 66,469 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Masaurhi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Rekha Devi (RJD) won the seat by securing 89,657 votes. Rekha Devi defeated the nearest rival Nutan Paswan (HAM(S)) by a margin of 39,186 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>