<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Mohania Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Mohania, constituency number 204, is in the Kaimur district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Mohania polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Mohania constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Mohania in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Mohania was won by Sangita Kumari (RJD) by a margin of 12,054 votes. Sangita Kumari polled 61,235 votes while the nearest rival, Niranjan Ram (BJP), secured 49,181 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Mohania vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Niranjan Ram (BJP) won the seat by securing 60,911 votes. Niranjan Ram defeated the nearest rival Sanjay Kumar (INC) by a margin of 7,581 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>