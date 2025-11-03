<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Munger Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Munger, constituency number 165, is in the Munger district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Munger polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Munger constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Munger in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Munger was won by Pranav Kumar Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 1,244 votes. Pranav Kumar Yadav polled 75,573 votes while the nearest rival, Avinash Kumar Vidhyarthi (RJD), secured 74,329 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Munger vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Vijay Kumar 'Vijay' (RJD) won the seat by securing 77,216 votes. Vijay Kumar 'Vijay' defeated the nearest rival Pranav Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 4,365 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>