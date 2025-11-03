<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Nabinagar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Nabinagar, constituency number 221, is in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Nabinagar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Nabinagar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Nabinagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Nabinagar was won by Vijay Kumar Singh (RJD) by a margin of 20,121 votes. Vijay Kumar Singh polled 64,943 votes while the nearest rival, Virendra Kumar Singh (JD(U)), secured 44,822 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Nabinagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Virendra Kumar Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 42,035 votes. Virendra Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Gopal Narayan Singh (BJP) by a margin of 5,261 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>