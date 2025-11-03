<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Nalanda Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Nalanda, constituency number 176, is in the Nalanda district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Nalanda polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Nalanda constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Nalanda in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Nalanda was won by Shrawan Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 16,077 votes. Shrawan Kumar polled 66,066 votes while the nearest rival, Kaushalendra Kumar (JVP), secured 49,989 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Nalanda vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shrawan Kumar (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 72,596 votes. Shrawan Kumar defeated the nearest rival Kaushlendra Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 2,996 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>